Ruto missing as Uhuru meets top government officers

Uhuru meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets government officers in the senior ranks of the Executive on February 18, 2021 at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU
NMG logo (1)

By  Patrick Lang'at

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior government officers, where he demanded the completion of ongoing projects, a key deliverable 17 months to the end of his term.

