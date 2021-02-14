I am here to stay, DP Ruto tells critics as resignation calls rage

Uhuru and Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Ruto said Saturday he would not resign amid a chorus of calls to quit the government for his apparent rebellion against President Kenyatta.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu  &  Anita Chepkoech

Deputy President William Ruto said Saturday he would not resign amid a chorus of calls to quit the government for his apparent rebellion against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Kituyi: Why I want to be your president

  2. Female cut: State leaving nothing to chance

  3. Myanmar junta warns public not to hide activists

  4. UhuRuto: End of civility

  5. Most Kenyan men not using condoms well or consistently

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.