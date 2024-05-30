Ruto, Gachagua lead Kenyans in National Prayer Breakfast

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are leading this year's annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi at a time of intense anxiety in the government.

It is the first time the two leaders have met in public since May 19, when Mr Gachagua saw President Ruto off on a historic state visit to the US.

Under the theme 'Hope', today's prayer breakfast aims to give hope to Kenyans amid tough economic times and feuding in government between the president's allies and the DP.

In his welcome message at the event, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said reflection should not be confined to a one-day event.

"I wish to challenge the honourable members to ensure that these uplifting, prayerful reflections that characterise the National Prayer Breakfast are not limited to a one-day-in-a-year engagement.

"The noble intentions and patriotic ideals behind the National Prayer Breakfast should inspire us to be more than just leaders representing and articulating the interest of voters," Mr Kingi, who is also the co-patron of the prayer breakfast, said.