Stop fighting Ruto, Sakaja now tells DP Gachagua

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has asked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop fighting his boss, President William Ruto.

The governor asked the DP to respect the president and other elected leaders.

He wondered why the DP was crying "all over the place about being sidelined when he had intimidated other leaders in the past".

"I've been through a lot and I'm not easily intimidated, nobody has the right to say I was given the seat. I was elected," charged Mr Sakaja.

"You can't bully people for two years and then start crying when you are mentioned in one week."