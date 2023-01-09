Fresh changes see return of PSCU men from the cold to Ruto State House

President William Ruto has expanded the presidential media team to include loyalists who had been expelled from State House by the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

The move has seen the return of names like Munyori Buku, David Nzioka, Eric Ngeno and James Kinyua to the Presidential Communication Service (PCS), formerly Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

Mr Buku, who once served as director public communications at PSCU, has made a comeback in President Ruto's administration as Public Communications Secretary, while lawyer Eric Ngeno who was in charge of Mr Kenyatta's messaging then has returned to the same docket where he doubles up as speechwriter in the expansion of PCS.

Mr Kinyua, who was branding and events director before being fired by the Uhuru government, has returned to the same docket while Mr Nzioka has been appointed Digital and Innovations Secretary.

Ex-journalist and ruling party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) director of communications, Mr Wanjohi Githae, has landed a new job after been appointed as Public Communications Director.

The PSCU directors who were fired by the Uhuru administration in 2018 had been camping at Dr Ruto's Harambee Annex Office when he was the country's second in command.

So far, the only member of the communications team who is yet to be rewarded with a state job is Dennis Itumbi, who recently disclosed that he is currently working for government on a voluntary basis.