Ruto appoints Francis Muthaura, Charles Nyachae to State jobs

Ambassador Francis Muthaura is back in State positions after being appointed by President William Ruto in his latest appointments.

Amb Muthaura, who served under President Moi and played a key role in the Uhuru Kenyatta and Kibaki regimes, has been appointed Chancellor of Kenyatta University for a period of five years.

Muthaura, 77, was among the six people, along with President Ruto, named by former ICC prosecutor Luis Moreno Okampo as being responsible for the post-election violence of 2007/8.

However, charges against Amb Muthaura were dropped in 2013 for lack of sufficient evidence.

The President has also appointed Charles Nyachae as the Chairperson of the Council of Kenya School of Government for one year.

Ms Njoki Kahika's appointment was revoked to pave way for Mr Nyachae, who has been a close ally of the President since the campaign for the 2022 elections.

Last year, Nyachae resigned as a judge of the East African Court of Justice, a position to which he was appointed by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The third appointment made by the president is that of veteran journalist Tom Mshindi, who will chair the board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.