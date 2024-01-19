President Ruto appoints veteran editor Tom Mshindi as KBC chairman

President William Ruto has appointed former Nation Media Group editor-in-chief Tom Mshindi as chairman of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation board.

In a gazette notification dated January 19, President William Ruto said Mshindi's appointment takes effect immediately.

“I William Samoei Ruto…appoint Tom Mshindi Nyamancha to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Board for a period of three years with effect from January 19, 2024,” part of the gazette notice reads.

The President has also revoked the appointment of Benjamin Maingi.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation offices. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Mshindi worked at NMG for 24 years, where he rose through the ranks, first as a journalist and later as managing editor of the Daily Nation.

He retired in 2018, with the board praising him for his two decades of service to the company.

"The board notes with appreciation that he has been a key player as the company embarked on its transformation journey to transition from a purely legacy platform media house into an online first digital content company of the 21st century," the NMG Board said in a statement in 2018.

Mr Mshindi's appointment to the national broadcaster comes a month after the company sacked its managing director, Samuel Maina, over a controversial contract.

Mr Maina was sacked last month by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo for committing the government to pay Sh750 billion in an LCIA arbitration without the ministry's approval.