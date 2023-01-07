New Rift Valley regional boss Abdi Hassan promises to end insecurity

A full in-tray of security challenges awaits Dr Abdi Hassan, the newly-appointed Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, who has officially taken over from Mr Maalim Mohammed.

Dr Hassan is among eight new regional commissioners who were appointed last week by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

In the changes, Dr Hassan replaces Mr Mohammed who has served as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner for less than a year.

Mr Mohammed took over from current Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who resigned in February last year to join politics.

During a brief hand-over ceremony at the Rift Valley headquarters in Nakuru City on Thursday, the administrator exuded confidence that he will tackle security challenges as well as other issues bedevilling the region.

“I have previously worked as an administrator and l am ready for the job. I want to confidently say that together with my team of members of the national government administration, Rift Valley is in safe hands,” Dr Hassan told journalists during the ceremony.

Schools' reopening

Top on the list is overseeing the re-opening of about eight schools in Baringo South, Baringo North and the Kerio Valley belt which were closed due to banditry.

During this year's Kimalel goat auction in Baringo, President William Ruto directed the national government administration officers under the stewardship of the regional commissioner to ensure the institutions reopen.

Dr Hassan will face the daunting task of restoring peace in the banditry-prone parts of Baringo and the Kerio Valley.

Early this week, armed bandits shot and killed two girls in Kerio Valley.

During the attack on January 1, several animals were stolen.

The attack came in the wake of a drone surveillance system launched by the local governor to tame the increased insecurity in the region.

“Dr Hassan might be an experienced administrator, but he is now walking into overseeing the largest region in Kenya with a myriad of challenges,” said Mr Patrick Omulo, a security expert.