Kindiki replaces all 8 regional commissioners

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has appointed eight new regional commissioners and recalled their predecessors to the Office of the President for redeployment.

The replacements come just months after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said they were just following orders during the general elections.

“They were being used; we cannot blame you. Please let’s work together but work itself has changed,” he said.

“Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners I had a meeting with them yesterday (Saturday, October 9) and I have told them that we do not hold any grudge against them. This issue of humiliating people has come to an end,” said the DP noting that public administrators have to respect elected leaders.

The new regional commissioners are Rhoda Onyancha (Coast), John Otieno (North Eastern), Paul Rotich (Eastern), Fredrick Shisia (Central), Abdi Hassan (RV), Samson Irungu (Western), Flora Mworoa (Nyanza) and Katee Mwanza (Nairobi).

Recalled to the ministry

“All region commissioners have been recalled to the ministry headquarters for further deployment,” reads the notice by Prof Kindiki in part.

He added that the changes are with immediate effect and are aimed at enhancing service delivery.

At the same time, Anne Ng'etich, currently serving as the Secretary in charge of Administration in the State Department of Lads and Physical Planning is the new Interior Principal Assistant Secretary in the Interior ministry.

She takes over from Moffart Kangi who was the PAS during President Uhuru Kenyatta era.

Beverly Opwora, currently the County Commissioner for Makueni County, takes over as the Secretary for National Administration.

Jacob Namulen, who is the County Commissioner for Wajir County position, is the new Secretary for Peace Building.