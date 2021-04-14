Revise curfew, Muslims tell Uhuru

Ramadhan

A dates trader in Mombasa on April 13, 2021. Dates are usually eaten by Muslims to break the fast fast during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group 
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The contentious matter of sighting of the crescent re-emerges with some ignoring the Chief Kadhi.
  • Muslims are expected mark the holy month on lockdown, with muted breaking of fast devoid of gatherings.

Muslim leaders have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to revise curfew hours, saying that will  give the faithful enough time to attend Ramadhan prayers at mosques.

