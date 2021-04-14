Revise curfew, Muslims tell Uhuru

Muslim leaders have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to revise curfew hours, saying that will give the faithful enough time to attend Ramadhan prayers at mosques.

In a bid to arrest the high number of infections, Mr Kenyatta on March 26 banned movement into and out of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Nakuru and Kajiado counties .

He also ordered the closure of religious places in the five counties. The start of the night curfew is 8pm in the regions, two hours earlier than the rest of the country.

Muslim leaders say it important for them to perform Taraweeh prayers.

This, they say, should be on condition that the mosques observe guidelines set by the government to stop the spread of the virus.

They include social distancing, hand washing and temperature checks on the faithful and clergy.

Ramadhan under lockdown

Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao urged police to allow Taraweeh prayers to be extended to 11pm.

“There should be no arrests of Muslims before 11pm, especially in Mombasa, Lamu and other areas where we are the majority,” he said.

Mr Said Seif, a cleric from Lamu, called on the government to adjust curfew hours during the holy month of Ramadhan.

“The curfew should start at 11pm and end at 4am to allow Muslims enough time to visit mosques,” he said.

Muslims are expected mark the holy month on lockdown, with muted breaking of fast devoid of gatherings.

Like last year, the fasting period, which starts today, comes with no celebrations. The faithful must also obey health measures spelt out by the government.

Pray in mosques

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Secretary Sheikh Khalifa Mohammed, said Muslims who have the chance to pray in mosques should do so “as there are counties whose places of worship have been shut”.

“We should be grateful for being given up to 10pm,” he said, adding that those going to mosques must follow the Covid-19 containment measures.

“Even in religion, it is important to take care of our health. There should be no compromise. We understand that everyone wants to go to the mosque, especially this month.”

Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (Supkem) and Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC) also urged the faithful to observe the regulations for their safety.

“This is the month God will lighten our burdens,” Supkem acting chairman Al Hajj Hassan ole Naado said.

Security officials say anyone flouting the curfew would be arrested.

Kwale County Police Commander Steven Oloo asked locals to follow laid down health guidelines and protocols.

Moon sighting

“There will be no special treatment. Let them perform their religious duties before the curfew begins so that they do not run afoul of the law. We respect every religion,” Mr Oloo said.

“Nobody would like to see anyone spend the night in custody but rules must be obeyed.”

The start of the holy month comes a day after a group of clergy asked religious scholars to form a committee to address the contentious issue of sighting the crescent, which signals the start of Ramadhan.

Some Muslims ignored Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar’s announcement on Monday and started fasting yesterday.

Sheikh Muhdhar, whose term ends in October, had said that the crescent had not appeared, calling on Muslims to start fasting today.

Some differed with him, saying the moon had been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

“It is time the Ulamaas came together to make a stand on the sighting of the moon as this matter has become a source of division,” CIPK North Rift chairman Sheikh Bini said.