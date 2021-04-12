Muslims to start Holy Month of Ramadhan on Wednesday

Kenya's Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar

Kenya's Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar (left) and Mombasa Kadhi Court's Principal Kadhi Habib Salim Vumbi during a press briefing at the Wakf Commission offices in Mombasa on April 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Muslims will start the Holy Month of Ramadhan on Wednesday, the Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar has announced.

