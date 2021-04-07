Muslims urged to observe Covid rules during Ramadhan

Guracha Sarite

Isiolo County Public Health Director Guracha Sarite addresses journalists in Isiolo town on April 7, 2021. He asked Muslims to avoid eating food from same plate while marking the upcoming holy month of Ramadhan.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Muslims in Isiolo have been asked to follow the government’s directives on the containment of Covid-19 while marking the upcoming holy month of Ramadhan in order to curb spread of the pandemic.

