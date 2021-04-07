Muslims urged to observe Covid rules during Ramadhan

Muslims in Isiolo have been asked to follow the government’s directives on the containment of Covid-19 while marking the upcoming holy month of Ramadhan in order to curb spread of the pandemic.

A directive requiring worship centres to accommodate only a third of their total capacity is already in force.

Isiolo County Public Health Director Guracha Sarite asked Muslims to avoid crowding and sharing of food from same plate while practicing the mandatory penance that includes feeding the hungry at the end of the day.

Serving food

Mr Sarite said eating from the same plate would expose the believers to the risk of contracting the disease that has killed 12 people in the county in the last one month.

“Food should be served in separate plates and faithful should observe the social distancing rule while observing the dictates of Ramadhan so that we keep the disease at bay,” said Mr Sarite while asking the clergy to ensure full compliance in mosques.

The celebrations that include breaking the fast at sunset (iftar) and prayer of taraweeh observed at night, will be done under strict government restrictions.

Like last year, there is a likelihood of the faithful making the taraweeh prayer at home due to the current curfew restrictions.

Crackdown

Mr Sarite announced that a crackdown in public spaces, churches and mosques will continue to ensure compliance to the set protocols on hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks.

He said Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration has enough supplies for disinfection of public spaces and places of worship and that fumigation of the streets will continue.

The county official asked residents to seek guidance from the health department when burying their kin who die from Covid-19.



