Regulator issues strict rules after Raila chopper attack

Helicopter pilots and operators will be punished for risky activities as aircrafts land or lift off during political gatherings.

In a letter issuing tough warnings to helicopter managers and operators in the country, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has raised concerns that the hazardous operations of helicopters across the country is endangering people’s lives.

The warning comes days after a chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga and other leaders was stoned by rowdy youth during Mzee Jackson Kibor's funeral at his home in Samitui farm, Uasin Gishu County on April 1, 2022.

KCAA warned that operators, pilots and crew of helicopters involved in such incidences henceforth, will be held individually responsible.

KCAA wrote to all managers and helicopter operators on April 6, following several incidents involving people hanging onto helicopters as they took off and others where helicopters have been captured taking off with crowds standing dangerously close by.

“It is the responsibility of a helicopter operator to ensure that the aircraft is operated in a safe and secure manner, including its security on ground. To this end, therefore, helicopter operators are required to make arrangements for securing of the aircraft when landing in unmanned locations, such arrangements can be made through local administration and the National Police Service,” the letter by KCAA Director-General Gilbert Kibe stated.

It proceeded to place responsibility for any dangerous activities on pilots and crew, who make judgments on where to land, as well as decisions on when to take off.

Gross violation

“The guideline is to land and take-off at least 3km from the activity venues and ensure at least 30m radius free of any people. Lift-off in the midst of crowds or where there is insufficient distance between the aircraft and the crowd is a gross violation of the rules on the safe operation of aircraft,” the letter stated.

The authority also asked helicopter operators to ask their clients -- mostly politicians -- not to engage in activities that jeopardise the safe operation of the aircraft, including addressing crowds around the aircraft or engaging in crowd pulling activities while in or near the aircraft.

It warned it would take enforcement action on operators and crew who engage in negligent operation of aircraft, thus risking lives.

“Operators and pilots are reminded that it is their individual responsibilities under the operation authorisations issued and licences held to ensure the safety and security of the aircraft and its occupants as well as persons on ground,” KCAA stated.

This was even as the authority asked the different operators to voluntarily come up with safety measures, including written standard operating procedures (SOPs) and work instructions for strict adherence by their crew involved in ferrying VIPs during campaigns ahead of the August 9 elections.

“Copies of such SOPs to be provided to the authority with immediate effect,” the letter stated.