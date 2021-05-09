Real-life superheroes do not go by fancy names; they’re called ‘mum’

In real-life, superheroes do not have fancy names. They are simply known as “mum”.

They are strong, intelligent, and supremely selfless. As one meme puts it, they are people who,“seeing that there are five people and only four pies left, will declare they never really wanted pie.”

Aside from their trained professions, they work hard and take up all manner of trades to provide. They effortlessly balance teaching, chauffeuring, playing board games, cooking, hairdressing and countless other tasks. Scrolling through the dense forest that is the internet, I found one meme that hit the bullseye.

It read: “Giving birth isn’t even the hardest part, there is no epidural for childhood.”

For nine busy months, a woman becomes a human assembly plant with limited storage capacity. The foetus causes its mother great discomfort as it squeezes her organs to make room for its production.

Featherweight

This developing mass is not featherweight. It takes three quarters of a year to grow, causing back pains and morning sickness.

Giving birth is described as the definition of pain; however, it is merely the prologue. Once the child arrives, the story becomes more intriguing. Mothers endure sleepless nights thereafter— a crash course in telepathy, loss of downtime and breakdowns in public spaces. Their purpose in life changes from personal growth to wholesome, healthy development of their offspring.

They begin to worry about allergies, lice, sunburn and fevers. As children grow and feed their curiosity by eating anything under the blue sky and waddling all over the place, they find themselves with a house remodelling and rearranging project.

Mother’s Day

It’s no wonder that countries across the world are putting everything aside and celebrating these heroines on Mother’s Day.

We lead increasingly busy lives, and this time set aside reminds us to remember and express our gratitude to an important group of people who contributed to this development. Send your mum a thoughtful message or gift. Give her something from the bottom of your heart to show her your appreciation for her ever-lasting, tireless efforts.