Faridah Khamis
Pool | Nation Media Group

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Mothers' Day: If I ever got to meet my biological mother...

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Growing up, I judged my mother harshly and thought that she could have done better.
  • My childhood was often an emotional roller-coaster consisting of anger, withdrawal and occasional laughter.

“When you are an abandoned child, you spend a lot of time questioning your mother’s decision to leave you. What is it about me that she didn’t like?” You ask.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME If I ever got to meet my biological mother...

  2. A salute to philosopher and wordsmith Philip Ochieng

  3. PRIME Humble professor who rose to greatness

  4. Dr Achola Pala: Empowered and empowering mentor for country

  5. I did, I do, I’m done: Divorce party craze is here

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.