Happy Mother’s Day! Odibets to surprise more than 1000 mums with free shopping

Odibets, one of Kenya’s leading betting firms, has announced that it is giving out free shopping to mothers this weekend in a campaign dubbed “Asante Mama”, to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of the campaign, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said the promo was launched to give back to the company’s loyal customers and help them celebrate mothers on Sunday, May 9.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our mothers, who have been our pillars of strength since childhood,” said Mr Sayi.

To qualify for the Mother’s Day draw, one has to place a bet of Ksh50 and above, on the Odibets platform.

Winners of the shopping vouchers will receive a confirmation message from OdiBets once the draw is done.

The winners will receive Ksh5,000 on their Odibets accounts, signifying the shopping vouchers they will have won. The award can be withdrawn via M-Pesa.