ICU beds
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ray of hope as more ICU beds available  

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a report published in October last year, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council identified 492 ICU beds nationally.
  • The Covid-19 country preparedness and response performance report also identified 13,000 isolation beds.

More intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available across the country, suggesting recovery of critically ill patients over the past week.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.