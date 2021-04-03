Kapsabet ICU beds
Dennis Lubanga | Nation Media Group

Explainers

Prime

Why hospital beds are no ordinary beds

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A report by the KMPDC says all intensive care unit (ICU) beds in most major city hospitals are occupied.

As the third wave of Covid-19 surges, occasioning a dramatic rise in the number of patients in critical condition, resources in hospitals across the country have come under intense strain.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 20

  2. Covid-19: Kenya retaliates after UK travel ban

  3. UK bans travellers from Kenya over Covid-19

  4. Canal Authority says Suez backlog cleared

  5. Somali leaders in make-or-break elections meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.