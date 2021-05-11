Dr George Njoroge
Raised by herbalist grandmother, Kenyan scientist feted for making cancer, hepatitis C drugs

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

  • He became the first African to be granted more than 100 patents by an American patenting agency. 

A Kenyan scientist has won an award for his contributions to development of two key drugs.

