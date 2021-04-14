African Union wants five vaccine-making centres on continent

Africa sits on the "sidelines" of the vaccination drive against Covid-19, with only two percent of the world total to have received jabs.

The African Union on Tuesday announced the launch of a  partnership to manufacture vaccines at five research centres to be built on the continent within the next 15 years.

