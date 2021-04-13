Covid-19: African experts call for local vaccine production

Sudan vaccination

A medical worker receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Cvod-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Jabra Hospital for Emergency and Injuries in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Continental heads of State and international health officials say vaccine manufacturing must come to Africa in earnest to combat both the illness and future health emergencies.

Increasing the manufacturing capacity for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa could help ensure the continent does not lag behind in vaccinating its population.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Blaise Compaore to be tried for Thomas Sankara murder

  2. Reprieve for Waititu in bid to save cars from auction

  3. 3 counties move to protect land near Konza City

  4. Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands $900m

  5. Kenya records 26 more Covid deaths, 239 ICU cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.