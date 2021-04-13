Covid-19: US suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot fears

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

This file illustration photograph taken on November 17, 2020, shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Interim analysis of Phase 3 clinical trials in January showed that the vaccine was safe and effective at preventing moderate and severe Covid-19 in adults.

The United States has suspended use of a coronavirus vaccine Kenya is eyeing over blood clot fears.

