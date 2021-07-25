Raila Odinga's big plan for a working civil service

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a meeting with Jubilee and ODM's women leaders from Nairobi County on January 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga said Kenya needs a system where industrious staff are rewarded while those who not perform well face the sack, salary stagnation or no promotion.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Sunday outlined his vision for a modern civil service, noting the need for a proper rewards system for the hardworking and consequences for those who do not meet the mark.

