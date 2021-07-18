Raila Odinga: This is how to bring back 'Made in Kenya' products

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a meeting with Jubilee and ODM's women leaders from Nairobi County on January 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He specifically wants formation of a human resources development body that he says should be dedicated to identifying skilled youth, organising domestic skills competitions and sending the best to compete with the world.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has made a fresh appeal for the industrialisation of Kenya, in a continuation of a series of vision boards the party says will be the backbone to its 2022 General Election campaigns.

