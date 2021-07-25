Raila Odinga
Raila, Ruto in race to raise 2022 campaign funding billions

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Deputy President and the ODM leader are ramping up their hunt for campaign financing.
  • Both are banking on the support of local as well as international backers to wage a spirited fight.

Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga are racing to attract campaign billions as they re-establish networks with “friends of goodwill” across the globe in readiness for a presidential run in 2022.

