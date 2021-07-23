Nasa leaders
Why Nasa’s fate is in William Ruto’s hands

By  Samwel Owino  &  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • One Kenya Alliance plans in tatters as Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya crippled by court order.
  • Mudavadi and Kalonzo need the support of the DP's ally to dissolve 2017 coalition.

The fate of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) could be in Deputy President William Ruto’s hands. 

