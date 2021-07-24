Nairobi voters
Court gives nod to postpone elections, DP Ruto protests

By  Justus Wanga  &  Brian Wasuna

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies were yesterday up in arms against a ruling by the African Court on Human rights in Arusha that gave countries the green light to postpone elections over Covid-19.

