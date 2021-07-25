UDA wheelbarrow
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The cost of politics: In Kenya, seats don’t come easy... or cheap

By  Tom Mboya  &  Karuti Kanyinga

What you need to know:

  • After election victory, legislators rarely convene meetings to discuss legislative matters, but use their seats to recoup the costs incurred.
  • Their financiers, in turn, use them to connect to networks in government for lucrative tenders.

How much do candidates spend in contesting elections in Kenya? How much did candidates in the Kiambaa constituency and Muguga by-elections spend before, during and after the campaigns?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.