Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group 

News

Prime

Raila among three ODM aspirants eyeing presidency

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Governors Ali Hassan Joho of Mombasa and Kakamega’s Oparanya have also met the deadline.
  • Some ODM party members think their leader is being shortchanged.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is among the three hopefuls seeking the party’s presidential ticket in the 2022 polls.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Cameroon: No country for young men 

  2. Kenya records 984 new Covid-19 cases

  3. Judge recuses himself from Mwilu case

  4. Two Kenyan drivers attacked, killed in S.Sudan

  5. Raila: I'm Covid-19 negative

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.