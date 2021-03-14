Uhuru Kenyatta succession a tricky chess game

Uhuru Kenyatta

From left: Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu and Moses Wetang’ula at State House on February 25, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

Power brokers around President Uhuru Kenyatta can’t seem to agree on who is best suited to succeed him once he retires next year.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.