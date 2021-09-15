“Sergeant” Osman Ahmed Omar Godana
Puzzle of ‘sergeant’ kidnapped in Thika after long drive from Isiolo

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

After driving for more than 267 kilometres from his Isiolo home to Thika, on his way to Nairobi, there was nothing to suggest “Sergeant” Osman Ahmed Omar Godana and his four passengers would not reach their destination together.

