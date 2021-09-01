Coast leads in cases of enforced disappearances

The family of Yassir Mahmoud Ahmed, 43, led by their father, Mahmoud Ahmed Abdulkadir (centre and in white T-shirt) and sister, Nadia Mahmoud Ahmed during press briefing at their home in Mtamuini, Lamu Town. They are pleading with the state to help them trace Yasir who was abducted by unknown people at Mkunumbi on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Coast region leads in the number of persons who have either been killed or mysteriously disappeared at the hands of suspected security agencies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.