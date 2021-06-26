Daniel Gucoma Ndutire 
Crime family? Man shot on Thika road, wife, mother have criminal cases

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The slain man's wife, Susan Wangare Njoroge, and his mother have several robbery with violence cases in court.
  • Police sources say they have positively identified Mr Ndutire as the leader of a gang that has been terrorising businessmen in Nairobi.


The man who was killed in a gangland style shooting along Thika road was one of the most wanted men in the country. 

