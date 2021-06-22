Motorist killed in spray of bullets on Thika road

A motorist died from multiple gunshot wounds after unknown people sprayed his car with bullets on Thika road on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui  &  Simon Ciuri

What you need to know:

  • The incident at Gwa-Kairu in Juja, Kiambu County, caused a huge traffic snarl-up as crowds gathered to check whether the man had survived the attack.

A motorist died from multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday afternoon after unknown people in a speeding car sprayed his car with bullets as he drove on Thika road.

