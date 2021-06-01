Man killed after car sprayed with bullets in Changamwe

Changamwe killing

Police inspect the vehicle which was sprayed with bullets on May 31, 2021 at the Changamwe roundabout, killing the driver on the spot. The dead man was alone in the car.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident where a man was shot dead after his car was sprayed with bullets along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway near the Changamwe roundabout. 

