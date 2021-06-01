Man killed after car sprayed with bullets in Changamwe

Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident where a man was shot dead after his car was sprayed with bullets along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway near the Changamwe roundabout.

A police report seen by Nation indicated the incident happened Monday at 8.30pm.

"A Toyota Premio driven by one unknown male was driving from Kibarani towards Changamwe. On reaching Changamwe roundabout, a vehicle approached it,” the report stated, adding that several rounds of ammunition were fired towards the vehicle.

Died on the spot

The man died on the spot after the vehicle, KAZ 343J, was sprayed several times with bullets, police said.

The report said the incident, which happened about one kilometre from the Changamwe Police Station, was reported anonymously.

The dead man’s body was moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.