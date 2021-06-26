Police probe man’s mystery death after lover secretly buries him

Hudson Benjamin Wanjohi body exhumed

Morgue attendants exhume the body of Hudson Benjamin Wanjohi at Kagongo village in Nyeri County on June 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It emerged that the woman, Ms Lucy Muthoni, dodged a scheduled autopsy and went behind detectives and family to bury Mr Wanjohi two days before the exercise was conducted.

A clandestine affair between a man and his lover has morphed into a murder investigation after the woman buried him in her property following his controversial death.

