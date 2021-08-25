Unknown people abduct journalist in Kabarnet, dump him in Lodwar

Geoffrey Kirui

Geoffrey Kirui, a journalist based in Kabarnet, who was abducted in the wee hours of Monday morning and abandoned more than 500km away in Lodwar.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A 27-year-old journalist based in Kabarnet, Baringo County, is living in fear after unknown assailants abducted him in the wee hours of Monday morning and abandoned him more than 500km away in Lodwar, Turkana County.

