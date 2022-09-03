Probe into death of girl accused of stealing pencils takes new twist after suicide note

A suicide note left by a student who died by suicide at a girl's school in Tala, Machakos County, on Wednesday has blown open investigations into her death after it emerged that she may have been falsely accused of stealing pencils from a fellow student.

The 16-year-old girl, whose name the Nation cannot disclose because she is a minor, is said to have hung herself in one of the dormitories of the school after the school’s deputy principal allegedly asked her to return items she had been accused of stealing.

A report OB number 37 of 31/8/2022 made by the principal and the deputy at Tala Police Station on Wednesday afternoon stated: “The deputy principal was handling an issue with Form Three student by the name (withheld) a juvenile aged 16 on allegation of stealing Sh2,500 and a packet of pencils.”

According to the school’s administration, the student 'agreed' to return the said items. She is then said to have been told to look for the dorm’s prefect who was supposed to provide her with keys to enable her to collect the items.

“The student took too long to come back, thus making the deputy principal suspicious. She proceeded to the dorm in the company of three other students only to find the student's body,” said the report.

Police were immediately called to the scene to commence investigations. The student’s body was taken to the Kangundo Hospital Mortuary.

Mother's accusation

While not disputing that her daughter had died by suicide, the girl’s mother who has since recorded a statement, accused the school of complacency.

She accused the school administration of not handling the events that led to her daughter’s death unprofessionally. She accused the school of concealing what transpired before her daughter’s death.

A suicide note was discovered from the student’s items adding more questions about what happened.

In the suicide note addressed to her mother, the student does not mention the Sh2,500 the school’s administration claimed she had been accused of stealing but only talks of pencils and that she was never given a chance to explain herself.

“I told you guys that I am not responsible for the lost pencils but you will still not believe me as you insist I am the one,” she said.

“Well only God knows but since I don’t want to cause more trouble in this school and let my mum suffer again because of me, let me let myself out. May God bless you for always encouraging me bye bye. I am coming to meet you, dad,” she said.

“I beg and pray that you will not involve my mum in this because she still has some tasks to do for my siblings,” the note stated.

The Tala DCIO who has since taken over the case summoned the school administration to seek further information in light of this suicide note. Also questioned was the prefect of the dorm where the victim stayed.