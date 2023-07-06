Private Security industry to undergo reforms to align with national security agenda

The government has announced plans to reform the private security sector in a bid to enhance the country’s collective safety capacity against emerging extremism.

There are over 900,000 people employed in the private security sector, according to Principal Secretary of Internal Security Dr Raymond Omollo, with the industry now worth more than Sh100 billion annually.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first private security training institution in the country in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Thursday, Dr Omollo said private guards, who form part of first responders in emergencies will be aligned to the national security agenda, with emphasis on re-engineering and streamlining their operations for effective and efficient service delivery.

Terming the private guards hardworking and dedicated Kenyans, the PS said a majority of buildings, shopping malls, residential areas, and other installations with human traffic are manned by the private guards, showing the critical role they play in security matters.

“This is why we are focused on re-engineering and streamlining the private sector operations to ensure effective and efficient service delivery. At the heart of these security reforms is providing them with the right training so that they can detect, deter and effectively respond to the current and emerging security threats appropriately,” said the PS who was accompanied by Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Dr Eddyson Nyale, Private Security director general Fazul Mahamed among other officials.

“Private guards are part of the first line of emergency response complementing our security services. “Their actions make a significant difference in the outcome of critical situations, highlighting their crucial role in ensuring public safety and security cannot be overemphasized,” the PS said while officiating the launch of Miale Security training institute in Ngeria, Uasin Gishu County.

Dr Omollo who presided over the pass-out of 284 private security guards said the government was focused on addressing some of the most pressing challenges bedeviling the sector.

Providing them with the right training to equip them with skills to detect, deter and effectively respond to current and emerging security threats appropriately is one area of focus, the PS said, as well as adequately equipping them with requisite security equipment and tools of the trade to enable them to handle security situations in times of need.

“We recognise the contribution of these unsung heroes, and the need to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to continue serving us as a dependable and effective presence in times of need,” he said.

Security training institutions, a relevant curriculum, and training guidelines, the PS said not only meet the growing demand for well-trained professionals but also raise the bar for industry standards, ensuring the highest level of professionalism, competence, and integrity in the private security sector.

“This initiative will not only signify a paradigm shift in the private security sector but also spell a whole new aspect for our national security. Private security firms play a very instrumental role in complementing our security services and we are focused on reforming it,” the PS said.

Dr Omollo said the guards will be issued with security force numbers after undergoing the training.

“Apart from the provision of tools, we also need them to have improved communication, and also the welfare of the officers must be at par with other workers,” he said.

“Being products of a highly consultative process that has benefitted from various stakeholders and experts, the institution, curriculum, and guidelines pave the way for enhancing the ethical standards of private security personnel. As a country we look forward to a better private security sector that embraces a deep commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities,” he said.