Cosmas Mutava on why most security guards get peanuts

Cosmas Mutava

Mr Cosmas Mutava, President of the Kenya Private Security and Safety Federation.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Nyumba Kumi is a fantastic security concept if properly implemented.
  • Our key interest is job creation and support for the economy. 

In the wake of Covid-19, security guards have taken up new roles, including sanitising visitors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.