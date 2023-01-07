President Ruto to meet legislators, county bosses over governance strategy

President William Ruto is set to meet governors, senators and Members of Parliament from across the country on Saturday in an effort to streamline operations in his administration.

The Head of State and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are leading top government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, in a four-day retreat at the Mt Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki, which kicked off on Thursday.

“We are going to have a session tomorrow (Saturday) with the legislature arm of government and we will agree on how MPs and Senators are going to work. This will make it possible for members of the Executive to go before Parliament and explain our plan, prosecute our agenda and answer to the people’s representatives,” said President Ruto in Fridays’ opening remarks during the retreat.

“Tomorrow, we will also have a session with governors because we have the national and county governments.”

The meeting with the governors will explore areas of collaboration on shared functions between the two levels.

The president said any administration should ensure the existence of checks and balances and his administration was ready to be subjected to accountability and oversight to ensure it heads in the right direction.

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to digitise all government services.

“All CSs and PSs must work with the Ministry of ICT so that government services in all your departments are digitised in the next six months without bureaucracy. It should be possible for our people to access government services on their phones from the comfort of their homes,” Dr Ruto said.