President Ruto receives update on police reforms from Maraga-led taskforce

President William Ruto on Wednesday received a progress report from the Police Reform Taskforce headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

In a media statement, the Head of State said he had accepted three recommendations in the interim.

According to the State House dispatch, the three main recommendations will initially see the National Police Service (NPS), the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) and the National Youth Service moved to the security sector in a bid to improve their remuneration and conditions of service.

"This will ensure that officers in the three services receive remuneration and other conditions of service commensurate with the work they do," said President Ruto.

The taskforce is also recommending two entry points into the National Police Service: Constable level and Cadet level. The National Police Service Commission will determine the requirements for the two routes.

"At a time when crime is constantly evolving, this provision will attract more professionals to the police service," the President added.

Thirdly, the National Police Service's transfer policy that no officer should stay in one station for more than three years will be enforced.

"From now on, it will not be possible for an officer to be promoted if he or she has only served in one station," President Ruto stressed, agreeing with the recommendation of the Task Force on Police Reforms.

President Ruto further announced that the taskforce will submit its final report in a month's time.

"I assure our police officers of our commitment to improving the police service, including their remuneration and other conditions of service," he concluded.

The task force has 20 members. The team is expected to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints to effective service delivery by the NPS and KPS and recommend improvements in service delivery.

As part of its work to improve the conditions of service of police and prison officers, the Task Force began by seeking the views of stakeholders. Stakeholders included serving and retired police officers, members of civil society working on police reform, communities and professional bodies.

The Task Force provides another opportunity for an open conversation about policing in Kenya since the 2007-8 post-election violence (PEV), when the various commissions of inquiry and task forces recommended structural changes that became manifest after the adoption of the 2010 Constitution.

Before 2010, the police had a notorious reputation for being used by the state to suppress the rights of the masses and to deal with opponents.

Initially used to protect the colonial administration, they were later used to protect the post-independence regimes. As a result, the police were accountable only to the president as an instrument of regime protection.

The taskforce was appointed by the President on December 21, 2022.

Speaking during the passing out parade of National Youth Service (NYS) officers in Gilgil in March 2023, Dr Ruto said he had given the taskforce more time to review the conditions of service for NYS officers.

"This morning, I directed that the task force be given a two-month extension to include the National Youth Service (NYS) to ensure that they join the other services in the review. This will ensure that they are included in the conditions of service. I look forward to the report," President Ruto said at the time.

The Maraga-led task force was initially mandated to review the conditions of service for officers in the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS). The team was expected to submit its report by the end of March 2023.