Ruto says 30pc slots in disciplined forces for NYS graduates

President William Ruto Friday directed reservation of 30 per cent of slots in the disciplined forces to graduates of the National Youth Service (NYS), saying their numbers will be doubled to about 20,000.

The directive was to the Defence, Environment, Tourism and Interior ministries.

"In recognition of the admirable role the NYS plays in anchoring youth contributions to national socio-economic transformation, and to give comfort to the many young people enrolled and those considering enrollment, I am enhancing the path to the disciplined services by directing the ministries ... to allocate at least 30 percent of their vacancies to NYS servicemen and women," he said.

"This should encourage and motivate many young Kenyans on their path to national service and productivity."

The Head of State said his administration intends to enhance the annual intake at the NYS from the current 10,000 to 20,000, while at the same time broadening the pipeline of qualified youths absorbed into the public and private sectors, as well as self-employment.

Dr Ruto also announced that the budgetary allocation to the NYS would be enhanced for the revamping of equipment, and that efforts would be made to make it more financially independent.

"To enrich education, training and skill development while utilising the construction plant, machinery and equipment, the service should be facilitated by the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation to engage in the construction of at least 100 dams and water pans annually," he said.

"This will support the government agenda and enhance NYS’ financial self-reliance."

Further, President Ruto directed the taskforce on police reforms, chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga, to extend its mandate and oversee reforms at the NYS, in order to improve it.

He ordered the taskforce to immediately identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints to effective service delivery by the service and give its report in the next two and half months.

"The taskforce shall further review and recommend improvement of the terms and conditions of service in the NYS," he said at the NYS headquarters in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where he presided over the 86th pass-out parade on Friday morning.

President Ruto formed the 23-member taskforce last December and mandated it with oveerseeing reforms for the NYS and the Kenya Prisons Service.

Ms Carole Kariuki is the vice chairperson of the taskforce while members include Moffat Muriithi Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni, and Roseline Odede.

Others are Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura, Albert Mwenda, Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Simiyu Werunga, Mutuma Ruteere, Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed and Sammy Chepkwony.