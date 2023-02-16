Female police officers ask for maternity uniform

Female police officers have decried sexual harassment within the service even as they push for better housing and special uniforms for their pregnant colleagues.

Appearing before the taskforce on police reforms in Eldoret on Monday, they said some of their bosses demand sexual favours. Those who decline are transferred to remote areas, they said, adding that frequent transfers disrupt their children’s education.

“In the end, you don’t get school fee refunds when transferring children, sometimes six to seven times. With better pay, we can take our children to boarding schools,” explained an officer.

On pregnancy, she said: “Someone once asked me if a police officer ever got pregnant. I was unable to respond. One can hide a pregnancy for a few months but not for so long . . . we need to be given proper uniforms. Sometimes your boss can push you so hard to work and you find that most female officers fear sharing that they are expectant. We need to be provided with appropriate uniforms.”

Another officer said those living outside their stations are exposed to attacks.

“Last year, goons attacked three female officers from my station. It would be safer if female officers were provided with decent housing in the precincts of the stations.”

Risk allowance

A female social welfare officer working with the Prisons Department decried risk exposure while on duty. She called for risk allowances.

“I remember, one day, from nowhere, an inmate with mental illness threw a big stone. Luckily, no one was harmed. But I imagined what could have happened if it struck anyone,” stated the officer.

“You are only supposed to work in the prison and not any other department. We wrote a lot of letters to our bosses but nothing was done.”

On December 21, President William Ruto formed the 23-member taskforce, chaired by Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga, to look into the welfare of police officers and prison warders. He said the team would expose gaps that hamper efficient security provision.

Mr Jillo Guyo, a member of the taskforce, said the grievances shared included pay, allowances and housing.

“The officers are talking about better salaries, allowances and medical cover.”