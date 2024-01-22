President Ruto meets CJ Martha Koome to end Executive-Judiciary row

Chief Justice Martha Koome this morning held a meeting with President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at State House Nairobi.

The CJ, as the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), requested the meeting last week following weeks of sustained attacks on the Judiciary and judges over alleged corruption.

Also in attendance were Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Attorney General Justin Muturi and Solicitor Shadrack Mose.

The JSC requested the meeting with the President last week so that they can discuss the issues he has been raising concerning alleged corruption in the Judiciary.

“…the Chief Justice called for talks and I want to say I welcome the talks. On January 2, I committed that we needed a conversation on how to deal with corruption,” Dr Ruto said on Tuesday while addressing wananchi in Tindiret, Nandi County.

Justice Koome has maintained that it was the Commission’s firm position that corruption or misconduct in the Judiciary is addressed with the utmost priority.

She said upholding integrity in the discharge of judicial duties is non-negotiable and in fact goes to the heart of the fundamental right of access to justice.

The CJ added that the JSC has continued to deal firmly with all allegations of corruption and misconduct presented to the Commission.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga had opposed the meeting, saying the move would not only compromise the judiciary but also the country.

Mr Odinga, the meeting would be the first step by the Chief Justice to lower her guard and 'go to bed' with the Executive.

Raila to CJ Koome: Seeking dialogue with Ruto will undermine Judiciary independence

"There is an active case in court whose ruling will be delivered on January 25th. If one doesn't agree with the ruling, the aggrieved should file an appeal. There is no need for the CJ to talk with the Executive. Let the judges do their work independently," Odinga said.

But while responding to the Opposition leader, the President termed as hypocritical calls by Mr Odinga urging Justice Koome to snub the talks.

President Ruto said Mr Odinga had recently agreed to similar discussions between the Opposition and the ruling alliance.

President Ruto accuses Raila of double speak

“Raila and the Opposition are asking the CJ not to have talks with me yet I recently held talks with him. Why does he not want others to have talks?” President Ruto posed.