President Ruto, CJ Koome and Speaker Wetang’ula declare war on graft

President William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome and National Assembly Speaker have declared fresh war on corruption in the three arms of government— the Executive, the Judiciary and Parliament.

In a meeting held at State House Nairobi, the three leaders on Monday committed to take steps to fight the vice which they admitted had “permeated the three arms of government” to an extent that it had become an “existential threat to the nation.

The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary commit to working together to enhance service delivery, tackle corruption and promote the administration of justice. We cannot afford to let narrow, selfish interests to derail the much-needed transformation of our country. pic.twitter.com/iU1TBXyLfh — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 22, 2024

They agreed that each arm of the government should individually develop policies, guidelines, regulations and legislative proposals to fight graft, improve service delivery and enhance institutional accountability.

In a statement, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said each of the three arms of government committed to enhance service delivery, fight corruption and promote the overall administration of justice to enhance accountability.

“Within 30 days, each arm of Government will submit the proposals made to a forum of the National Council of the Administration of Justice convened by Her Ladyship the Chief Justice,” the statement said.

It added that the forum will provide a roadmap for the immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to be undertaken.

The meeting comes one week after Justice Koome revealed that he had requested a meeting with President Ruto over attacks on judges and the Judiciary over alleged corruption.

Dr Ruto later accepted the dialogue adding that it will be expanded to include the leadership of Parliament.

Present during the meeting were Mr Wetang’ula, Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Attorney General Justin Muturi.

Others were Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, CS Interior Kithure Kindiki and acting chief registrar of Judiciary Paul Ndemo.

The leaders also agreed to facilitate the recruitment of an additional 25 Judges of the High Court and 11 more judges of the Court of Appeal.

Further, the Judiciary will be facilitated to conclude the vehicle leasing program to ease the judiciary’s transport needs.