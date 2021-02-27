President Kenyatta's promises as he takes over as EAC chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi on February 27, 2021, when he took over as chair of the East African Community.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  PSCU

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kenyatta outlined his vision for the region, saying he will focus on strengthening partnerships to enhance intra-EAC connectivity and ensure sustainable implementation of projects.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday pledged to ensure a more united and prosperous East African Community (EAC) as he took over chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. France ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

    sark-pic

  2. Facebook to roll out news platform in Germany this May

  3. India banks on mutual trust, culture for lasting peace in Kashmir

  4. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  5. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.