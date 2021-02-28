Uhuru takes helm of EAC, names Peter Mathuki new secretary-general

Uhuru with Peter Mutuku Mathuki

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki, the incoming East African Community secretary-general, at State House in Nairobi on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Mathuki, a long-term Executive Director of the East African Business Council, emerged the top candidate after corporate bodies proposed his name to President Uhuru Kenyatta as someone capable of converging different views from member States.

Kenya’s Peter Mutuku Mathuki will be the next East African Community Secretary-General after receiving an endorsement from heads of State at a virtual summit on Saturday afternoon.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  2. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

  3. Zanzibar President appoints new First Vice President

  4. Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

  5. MCK wrangles bad for media freedom, Editors Guild says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.