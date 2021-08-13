Wafula Chebukati
Poll calendar test as IEBC stopped from awarding new technology tender

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new system was to replace the current one, which was developed in 2012 by French firm Idemia, formerly OT-Morpho.
  • IEBC has been under pressure to drop Idemia after the mass failure of its KIEMS kits on election day in 2017.

Preparations for next year’s general election have run into serious headwinds after the electoral agency was stopped from procuring new technology to manage the polls.

