Editors’ guild releases dates for 2022 presidential debate

EG President Churchill Otieno

Kenya Editors’ Guild President Churchill Otieno (left) with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 9, 2021. Mr Otieno announced the dates for the 2022 presidential debate.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

The first 2022 presidential debate will be held on July 12, 2022 and the second on July 26, the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) has announced.

